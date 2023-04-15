Head to Head Survey: Avaya (AVYAQ) versus The Competition

Avaya (NYSE:AVYAQ – Get Rating) is one of 426 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Avaya to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.8% of Avaya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Avaya shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Avaya has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avaya’s rivals have a beta of 0.29, suggesting that their average stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avaya N/A N/A N/A Avaya Competitors -29.37% -103.94% -9.52%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avaya and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Avaya and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avaya $2.97 billion -$13.00 million 0.00 Avaya Competitors $1.89 billion $230.59 million 7.51

Avaya has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Avaya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Avaya and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avaya 0 0 0 0 N/A Avaya Competitors 1913 12736 26422 609 2.62

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 14.88%. Given Avaya’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avaya has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Avaya beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution. These integrate multiple forms of communications including telephony, email, instant messaging, and video. The Services segment develops, markets, and sells comprehensive end-to-end global service offerings that enable customers to evaluate, plan, design, implement, monitor, manage and optimize complex enterprise communications networks. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

