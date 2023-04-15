Contrasting Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX – Get Rating) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Adynxx and iCAD, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Adynxx
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|iCAD
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
iCAD has a consensus price target of $3.90, indicating a potential upside of 165.31%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Volatility and Risk
Adynxx has a beta of 2.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Adynxx and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adynxx
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|iCAD
|-48.87%
|-34.47%
|-24.17%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Adynxx and iCAD’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adynxx
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|iCAD
|$27.94 million
|1.34
|-$13.66 million
|($0.53)
|-2.77
Adynxx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iCAD.
Summary
Adynxx beats iCAD on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Adynxx
Adynxx, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of novel, disease-modifying products for the treatment of pain and inflammation. The company was founded by Julien Mamet in October, 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
About iCAD
iCAD, Inc. is a global medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment relates to radiation therapy products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.
