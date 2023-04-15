Contrasting Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX – Get Rating) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Adynxx and iCAD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A iCAD 0 0 4 0 3.00

iCAD has a consensus price target of $3.90, indicating a potential upside of 165.31%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

48.0% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Adynxx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of iCAD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Adynxx has a beta of 2.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adynxx and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adynxx N/A N/A N/A iCAD -48.87% -34.47% -24.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adynxx and iCAD’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adynxx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iCAD $27.94 million 1.34 -$13.66 million ($0.53) -2.77

Adynxx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iCAD.

Summary

Adynxx beats iCAD on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adynxx

Adynxx, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of novel, disease-modifying products for the treatment of pain and inflammation. The company was founded by Julien Mamet in October, 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. is a global medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment relates to radiation therapy products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

