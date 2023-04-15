Head to Head Comparison: Tenon Medical (TNON) & Its Rivals

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) is one of 228 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Tenon Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tenon Medical and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tenon Medical Competitors 1034 3632 7825 185 2.56

Tenon Medical currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 265.85%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 18.89%. Given Tenon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tenon Medical is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

7.6% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tenon Medical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenon Medical -2,737.63% -653.61% -147.49% Tenon Medical Competitors -483.03% -107.14% -25.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenon Medical and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tenon Medical $690,000.00 -$18.92 million -0.41 Tenon Medical Competitors $1.13 billion $55.93 million -3.79

Tenon Medical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tenon Medical. Tenon Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tenon Medical competitors beat Tenon Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Tenon Medical Company Profile

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Los Gatos, California.

