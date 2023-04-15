DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DBVT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,525,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,258,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth about $6,593,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth about $4,795,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 46.2% during the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 7,064,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after buying an additional 2,233,809 shares during the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

About DBV Technologies

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $331.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.43.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

