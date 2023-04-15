Critical Analysis: EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI) and New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) and EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Technology Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 EVCI Career Colleges 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus target price of $36.60, suggesting a potential downside of 2.71%. Given New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe New Oriental Education & Technology Group is more favorable than EVCI Career Colleges.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Technology Group -9.72% -6.32% -3.95% EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Technology Group $3.11 billion 2.06 -$1.19 billion ($0.45) -83.60 EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EVCI Career Colleges has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

Risk & Volatility

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVCI Career Colleges has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.6% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats EVCI Career Colleges on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About EVCI Career Colleges

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. provides on-campus career college education in the U.S. It offers college degree and certificate programs in applied sciences and occupational studies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sheridan, WY.

