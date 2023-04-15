Analysts Set BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) PT at $70.67

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

Several brokerages have commented on BL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Price Performance

NASDAQ:BL opened at $62.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.04 and a beta of 0.88. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $79.23.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.01% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,822.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,221 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 215.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 300.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 225,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.