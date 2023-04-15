Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$67.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$49.58 and a 12-month high of C$68.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.87.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C($0.04). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of C$27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8180791 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

