Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $71.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 184.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 980.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading

