Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.76.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. Comcast has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

