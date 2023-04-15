True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) PT Lowered to C$4.00

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TUERF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TUERF opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $5.73.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.