Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Increased by Analyst

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on AMD. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $147.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.95. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $109.57.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

