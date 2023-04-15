Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) PT Raised to GBX 2,720

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,410 ($29.85) to GBX 2,720 ($33.68) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS OXINF opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $30.20.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

