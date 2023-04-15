Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) PT Raised to GBX 2,720

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,410 ($29.85) to GBX 2,720 ($33.68) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS OXINF opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $30.20.
