Benchmark Lowers Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $107.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.50.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CHK opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

