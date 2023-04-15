M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.34.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th.

MTB stock opened at $116.59 on Monday. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.85 and its 200-day moving average is $152.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

