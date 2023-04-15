Investors Purchase Large Volume of Editas Medicine Call Options (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 7,100 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 430% compared to the average daily volume of 1,340 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDIT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Insider Activity at Editas Medicine

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,269.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $26,979.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,955.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,708 shares of company stock valued at $74,809. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine Trading Down 0.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 43.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,650,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 993,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,355,000 after purchasing an additional 841,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after buying an additional 675,300 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 103.1% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,279,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after buying an additional 649,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $523.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.86. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 1,118.32%. The company’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

