Truist Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of TFC opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.07. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $53.63.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

