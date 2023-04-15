FY2024 EPS Estimates for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Cut by Analyst

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Haleon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Haleon’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Haleon’s FY2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.46) to GBX 364 ($4.51) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Investec began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. Haleon has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter worth $426,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,642,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0577 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

