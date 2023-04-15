United Natural Foods, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for United Natural Foods in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for United Natural Foods’ current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

UNFI stock opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.05. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 45,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 124,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,337.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 45,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,797.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,113 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 40.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 58.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

