FY2024 EPS Estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $6.50 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.58 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 3.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 24,602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 527,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 104,483 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

