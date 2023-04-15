FY2024 EPS Estimates for Finning International Inc. Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Finning International in a report issued on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.11. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FTT. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.14.

FTT stock opened at C$34.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$34.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.60. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$23.46 and a 12 month high of C$40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Finning International’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

