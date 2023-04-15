Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Cirrus Logic in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.42. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cirrus Logic’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $89.17 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $111.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,991.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 16,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,680,801.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,280 shares in the company, valued at $962,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,447,489. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

