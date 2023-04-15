FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ecovyst Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ecovyst in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ecovyst’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.91. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 11,490,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $114,329,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,577,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,511,000 after purchasing an additional 383,902 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,042,000 after purchasing an additional 335,297 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ecovyst by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,143,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,835,000 after acquiring an additional 283,051 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,371,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,875,000 after buying an additional 377,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

