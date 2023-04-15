FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Yum China in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now forecasts that the company will earn $2.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yum China’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum China’s FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on YUMC. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. OTR Global upgraded Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $62.98 on Thursday. Yum China has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Yum China

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Yum China by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Yum China by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Yum China by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.52%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

