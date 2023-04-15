Analyzing Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) and CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) and Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CNH Industrial and Gencor Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNH Industrial 0 4 8 0 2.67 Gencor Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

CNH Industrial currently has a consensus target price of $19.51, indicating a potential upside of 33.28%. Given CNH Industrial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CNH Industrial is more favorable than Gencor Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

CNH Industrial has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gencor Industries has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CNH Industrial and Gencor Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNH Industrial $23.55 billion 0.84 $2.03 billion $1.48 9.89 Gencor Industries $103.48 million 2.12 -$370,000.00 $0.23 65.00

CNH Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Gencor Industries. CNH Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gencor Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CNH Industrial and Gencor Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNH Industrial 8.62% 31.61% 5.40% Gencor Industries 3.09% 2.01% 1.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.4% of CNH Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Gencor Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Gencor Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CNH Industrial beats Gencor Industries on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers. Purchasers of heavy construction equipment include construction companies, municipalities, local governments, rental fleet owners, quarrying and mining companies, waste management companies and forestry-related concerns. The Light construction equipment is also know as compact and service equipment, and it includes skid-steer loaders, compact track loaders, tractor loaders, rough terrain forklifts, backhoe loaders, small wheel loaders and excavators. Purchasers of light construction equipment include contractors, residential builders, utilities, road construction companies, rental fleet owners, landscapers, logistics companies and farmers. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Gencor Industries

(Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers. The company was founded by Emanuel J. Elliott in 1968 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.