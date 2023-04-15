Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) versus Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Head-To-Head Survey

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and Bowlero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Allied Gaming & Entertainment alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Gaming & Entertainment -170.40% -11.68% -10.82% Bowlero -4.19% -288.06% 5.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Bowlero shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.7% of Bowlero shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowlero has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and Bowlero’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Gaming & Entertainment $6.35 million 7.02 -$10.82 million ($0.40) -2.85 Bowlero $911.71 million 2.67 -$29.93 million ($0.33) -44.55

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bowlero. Bowlero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allied Gaming & Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and Bowlero, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Gaming & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Bowlero 0 0 6 0 3.00

Bowlero has a consensus target price of $20.70, suggesting a potential upside of 40.82%. Given Bowlero’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bowlero is more favorable than Allied Gaming & Entertainment.

Summary

Bowlero beats Allied Gaming & Entertainment on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded on May 9, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Bowlero

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.