Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) & WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) and WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Greenhill & Co., Inc. and WisdomTree, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenhill & Co., Inc. 1 2 1 0 2.00 WisdomTree 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dividends

Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $11.38, suggesting a potential upside of 51.26%. WisdomTree has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.54%. Given Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenhill & Co., Inc. is more favorable than WisdomTree.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. WisdomTree pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Greenhill & Co., Inc. pays out -571.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WisdomTree pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Greenhill & Co., Inc. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.1% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of WisdomTree shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and WisdomTree’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenhill & Co., Inc. $258.45 million 0.53 $3.27 million ($0.07) -107.43 WisdomTree $301.35 million 3.18 $50.68 million $0.27 23.78

WisdomTree has higher revenue and earnings than Greenhill & Co., Inc.. Greenhill & Co., Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WisdomTree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and WisdomTree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenhill & Co., Inc. 1.27% 4.87% 0.62% WisdomTree 16.82% 14.51% 4.11%

Summary

WisdomTree beats Greenhill & Co., Inc. on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc. operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

