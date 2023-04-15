Analyzing GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) and The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Rating) and The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GlassBridge Enterprises and The Carlyle Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A The Carlyle Group 1 5 10 0 2.56

The Carlyle Group has a consensus target price of $40.38, suggesting a potential upside of 32.59%. Given The Carlyle Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Carlyle Group is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 8.43, suggesting that its share price is 743% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Carlyle Group has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and The Carlyle Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlassBridge Enterprises N/A 31.96% 21.50% The Carlyle Group 27.60% 27.50% 8.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of The Carlyle Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of The Carlyle Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and The Carlyle Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 1.65 $29.00 million N/A N/A The Carlyle Group $4.44 billion 2.50 $1.23 billion $3.36 9.06

The Carlyle Group has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Summary

The Carlyle Group beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Asset Management Business and Sports Technology Platform segments. The Asset Management Business segment includes investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds and separate managed accounts. The Sports Technology Platform segment enables institutional investors to invest in securities tied to uncorrelated assets with attractive yields and the potential for equity-like returns, backed by assets that participate in an industry that has thrived for decades through multiple business cycles. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc. engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials. The Real Estate segment consists of real estate, infrastructure and energy, and natural resources. The Global Credit segment includes leveraged loans and structured credit, energy mezzanine opportunities, middle market lending, and distressed debt. The Investment Solutions segment provides comprehensive investment opportunities and resources for the investors and clients to build private equity, and real estate portfolios through funds of funds, secondary purchases of existing portfolios, and managed co-investment programs. The company was founded by William E. Conway Jr., Daniel A. D’Aniello and David M. Rubenstein in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

