FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) versus Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) and FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of FibroGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of FibroGen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cocrystal Pharma has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FibroGen has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma N/A -35.16% -33.88% FibroGen -208.66% -338.94% -44.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cocrystal Pharma and FibroGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cocrystal Pharma and FibroGen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma $2.01 million 9.64 -$38.84 million ($4.73) -0.50 FibroGen $140.73 million 13.14 -$293.65 million ($3.14) -6.25

Cocrystal Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FibroGen. FibroGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cocrystal Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and FibroGen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 FibroGen 1 1 3 0 2.40

FibroGen has a consensus price target of $23.40, indicating a potential upside of 19.21%. Given FibroGen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FibroGen is more favorable than Cocrystal Pharma.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma beats FibroGen on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer. The company was founded by Thomas B. Neff on September 29, 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

