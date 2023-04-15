Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZYXI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Zynex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Zynex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Zynex Stock Performance

Shares of ZYXI opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50. Zynex has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $437.36 million, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynex

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.65 million. Zynex had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zynex will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 5.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

