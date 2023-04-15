StockNews.com Upgrades Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Hold

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VIRT. TheStreet cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Shares of VIRT opened at $19.21 on Thursday. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $37.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $274.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.94 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 128.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

