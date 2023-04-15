The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Target Price to $16.00

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Sterling Check from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sterling Check from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.
Shares of STER opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50. Sterling Check has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 0.23.
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.
