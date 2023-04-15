The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Target Price to $16.00

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Sterling Check from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sterling Check from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Sterling Check Price Performance

Shares of STER opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50. Sterling Check has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Check

About Sterling Check

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 1,684.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 522.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.