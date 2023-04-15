JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Price Target to $22.00

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VERA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush downgraded Vera Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. Vera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $24.59.

Insider Activity

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.26). As a group, research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 46,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $334,220.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,389,315 shares in the company, valued at $10,058,640.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 15,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $109,966.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,919,621 shares in the company, valued at $13,840,467.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 46,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $334,220.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,389,315 shares in the company, valued at $10,058,640.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,278,801 shares of company stock worth $16,000,096 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 73,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 310.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $244,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

See Also

