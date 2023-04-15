StockNews.com Lowers SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

SunOpta Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $979.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Insider Transactions at SunOpta

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $221.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 362.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,315,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,212 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 555.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,879,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,642 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5,847.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,365,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 3,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,379,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading

