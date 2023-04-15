StockNews.com Lowers SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
SunOpta Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:STKL opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $979.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Insider Transactions at SunOpta
In other news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 362.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,315,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,212 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 555.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,879,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,642 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 5,847.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,365,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 3,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,379,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunOpta (STKL)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.