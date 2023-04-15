Morgan Stanley Lowers Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $183.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $183.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.89.

SRPT opened at $122.63 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $159.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.41.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The business had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 42.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 538,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,213,000 after buying an additional 161,184 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

