City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
City Office REIT Price Performance
Shares of CIO opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $243.22 million, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On City Office REIT
City Office REIT Company Profile
City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on City Office REIT (CIO)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.