City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of CIO opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $243.22 million, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,191,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in City Office REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after acquiring an additional 61,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in City Office REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,302,000 after acquiring an additional 40,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 47.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 989,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 318,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

