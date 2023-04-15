FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cogeco Communications Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cogeco Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $8.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.53. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $8.98 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $8.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$74.00 to C$67.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$88.93.

CCA stock opened at C$64.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$60.00 and a 1 year high of C$114.66.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.33 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$762.30 million during the quarter. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 14.53%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

