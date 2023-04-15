Analysts Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Target Price at $36.26

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.66.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,156 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $197,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $32.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $43.89.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 123.95%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

