Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives $91.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $85.27 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $85.88. The firm has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average of $76.59.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Activision Blizzard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $742,922,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $281,635,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after buying an additional 3,168,462 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

