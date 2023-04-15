Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on PJT Partners Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PJT Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for PJT Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

PJT Partners Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE PJT opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $61.84 and a 1-year high of $83.17.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.13). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $279.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million.

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

In related news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,396,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 28.49%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

