CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CPS Technologies stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.74. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

See Also

