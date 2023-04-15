Centogene’s (CNTG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Centogene Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNTG opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.93. Centogene has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centogene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centogene stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,377,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 8.78% of Centogene worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

