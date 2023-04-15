EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms Buy Rating for COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPSGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CMPS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $423.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.51.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 59,018 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 39.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 110.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 67,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 23.9% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

