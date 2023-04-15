Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NVIDIA Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVDA. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.24.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $267.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $280.00. The company has a market cap of $660.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

