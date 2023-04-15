Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target to $6.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cardlytics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.20.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

CDLX stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $215.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.06. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 155.85%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the business of operating an advertising platform which includes online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications. It operates under the Cardlytics and Bridg Platforms. The Cardlytics Platform segment focuses on the United States and the United Kingdom, which represents proprietary advertising channels.

