Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for PVH Corp. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for PVH in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PVH’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.17 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $88.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PVH has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $94.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in PVH by 17.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 29.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.07%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

