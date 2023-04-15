Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Raised by Analyst

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for BlackRock in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $8.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.43. The consensus estimate for BlackRock’s current full-year earnings is $34.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q2 2024 earnings at $9.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $9.65 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $10.41 EPS.

BLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $675.00 to $662.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $733.64.

BLK stock opened at $691.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $677.16 and a 200-day moving average of $682.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.20. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

