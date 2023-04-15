Analysts Issue Forecasts for LAVA Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LVTX)

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LAVA Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LAVA Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.
About LAVA Therapeutics
LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LAVA Therapeutics (LVTX)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for LAVA Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAVA Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.