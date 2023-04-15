Analysts Issue Forecasts for LAVA Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LVTX)

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LAVA Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LAVA Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a current ratio of 8.26. LAVA Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

