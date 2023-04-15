Analysts Offer Predictions for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sol-Gel Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Sol-Gel Technologies Trading Down 4.2 %

SLGL opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a market cap of $90.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.39% and a negative net margin of 384.42%.

Institutional Trading of Sol-Gel Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGL. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the third quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the period. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.