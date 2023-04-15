Zacks Research Comments on CBRE Group, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) – Zacks Research raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for CBRE Group in a report issued on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for CBRE Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s FY2024 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

CBRE opened at $70.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.11. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

