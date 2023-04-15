KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Entegris in a report released on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Entegris Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ENTG opened at $72.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.30. Entegris has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $122.32.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 73.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 43.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 187.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

